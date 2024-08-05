16 injured in 3 road accidents in Valley

Srinagar: Sixteen people were injured in three separate road accidents across the Kashmir valley on Sunday, officials said. They said nine passengers were injured when two vehicles collided at Air Strip along National Highway-44 near Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The injured have been identified as Rumaisa, Abdul Qayoom Bairan, Azra, Ishrat, Salreen, Ahkam, Arhan, Imad and Usman.

“All the injured were evacuated to Sub District Hospital Bijbehara for treatment, from where they were shifted to Government Medical College Anantnag for further treatment,” the official said. Four other persons were injured when an Auto collided with a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle at Goripora bridge at sub district Awantipora today. They said the four persons including the driver Shabir Ahmad Dar, travelling in the Auto were injured.

The other three persons were identified as Ruqaya Begum, Ikhlas Ahamd Dar and Bilal Ahmad Dar, all residents of Ghat Tukna Awantipora. All the injured persons were shifted to PHC Awantipora for treatment. Three more persons were critically injured when a private car in which they were travelling skidded off the road after the driver lost control over it and rolled down into a nallah in Rafiabad Sopore area of Baramulla district early this morning.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. However, the identity of the injured was not known. Police take the cognizance

