Bangladesh former top generals ask PM Hasina to withdraw troops from streets

DHAKA: A group of Bangladesh’s former senior military generals on Sunday asked the government to withdraw the armed forces from the streets and send them back to barracks, amid fresh violence across the country over the quota system for government jobs.

“We urge the government to undertake political initiatives to resolve the ongoing crisis. Do not destroy the good standing of our armed forces by keeping them engaged in a disgraceful campaign,” said former army chief Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan.

Reading out a statement at a media briefing here, he said, “The Bangladeshi armed forces have never faced off with the masses or trained their guns at the chests of their fellow citizens.”

