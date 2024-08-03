Div Com reviews work on Sewage Scheme for ‘Greater Srinagar’

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting to review progress of construction of drainage system under comprehensive sewage scheme for Greater Srinagar, JnNURM.
Addressing the meeting, Div Com directed the PHE Department for shifting of underlying pipeline in the Hawal area so that NBCC shall start the work on the remaining segment of sewer drainage. He also directed for laying of a sewage network in a 90 feet area of Soura.
Besides, Div Com directed PDD to provide the electricity connection to STPs to make these plants functional.
Div Com also instructed NBCC to construct storm water & sewerage drains separately in Ellahi Bagh to avoid any issue during intense rainfall.
The meeting also discussed rehabilitation of 16 Shopkeepers from soura area. During the discussion it was informed that a DPR of Rs 1.5 cr has been prepared and shall be approved by UEED.
In view of the Swachhata Pakhwada campaign, Div Com directed officers to conduct cleanliness drives for clean surroundings & healthy environment. Meanwhile, he asked R&B to conduct Swachhata drives at Badyari Bridge, Dalgate Bridge and other important places.
The meeting was attended by the Senior Officers of R&B, PHE, NBCC, PDD, UEED besides other stakeholders including local representatives.