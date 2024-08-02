Unarmed intruder killed in Samba: BSF

Samba/Jammu: An unarmed intruder was gunned down by BSF troops along the International Border in Samba district, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The officer asserted that anyone stepping his foot on Indian soil with “nefarious design” will meet the same fate.

The 45-year-old unarmed intruder was neutralised near the Khora post in Manguchek area after he sneaked into this side from Pakistan post Tugliyalpur late Wednesday night, officials said.

“At around 10.15 pm, forward duty points (of Border Security Force) observed movement of one human being crossing the International Border from Pakistan. His movement was kept under observation and was challenged when he entered into this side,” Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, D K Boora told reporters near the scene of the incident.

Boora along with other senior BSF and Police officers visited the area this morning despite heavy rains and reviewed the security situation.

“The intruder tried to flee and was fired upon by the alert personnel and neutralised. The search of the area is still going on,” the IG BSF said.

He said it seems the intruder was deliberately sent to probe the possible gap to be utilised later to push armed terrorists.

“This operation is an achievement and a lesson that anyone trying to step his foot on Indian soil with nefarious design will meet the same fate as that of the intruder,” Boora said.

The officials said the body of the intruder was recovered near the border fence but nothing objectionable was recovered from his person.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately, they said, adding the body is being handed over to police for postmortem and other legal formalities.

