Pakistan paid over USD 3.6 billion in interest to IMF: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has paid more than USD 3.6 billion in interest on loans to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the last 40 years, the finance ministry of the cash-strapped government has informed Parliament.

This was revealed by the government during a meeting of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on Thursday at the Parliament House, where the Ministry of Finance presented details of the loans and repayments made to the Washington-based global lender so far.

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, during the briefing by officials from the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan, it was disclosed that Pakistan has paid over USD 3.60 billion in interest to the IMF.

