Govt must provide additional disaster management funds to states without discrimination: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Amid natural calamities in various parts of the country, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday demanded that the Modi government should immediately provide additional disaster management funds to states without any discrimination.

Kharge also called for improving disaster management and taking steps by adopting a scientific approach to make a solid policy for dealing with the effects of climate change such as floods, heavy rainfall, cloudburst and drought-like situations.

He made the remarks while condoling the loss of lives due to cloudburst and heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print