J-K leader Usman Majid quits Apni Party over growing proximity with BJP

Srinagar, Aug 2: Former Jammu and Kashmir minister and Apni Party vice president Usman Majid has parted ways with the party alleging that the “youngest regional outfit” was playing second fiddle to the BJP.

“I have parted ways with the Apni Party as friends. But, it was clear that the they are aligned with BJP. We have seen it in the elections that they have an understanding with the BJP,” Majid told PTI here.

The former MLA from north Kashmir’s Bandipora assembly constituency said his constituents were against the “anti-minority stance of the BJP” and hence he has decided to snap ties with the Apni Party.

Asked about his political future, Majid said he will take a decision after consulting his workers.

“The decision will be taken in due course of time, keeping the interests of Bandipora paramount,” he said.

Majid, a two-time MLA from Bandipora, had resigned from the Congress in 2020 to join the Apni Party.

He first became MLA in 2002 contesting as an Independent candidate.

Later he was inducted as Minister of State for Finance in the Mufti Muhammad Sayeed-led PDP-Congress government.

Majid won the 2014 Assembly election again from the Bandipora Assembly segment by defeating PDP’s Nizamuddin Bhat.–(PTI)

