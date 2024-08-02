EC to visit J-K next week to review assembly polls preparedness

SRINAGAR: The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, will visit Jammu and Kashmir from August 8-10 to review preparedness for assembly polls, weeks before the Supreme Court’s September 30 deadline for holding elections in the Union Territory.

Kumar will be accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu.

In March, Kumar — who was then the sole member of the three-member commission to visit the Union Territory — had assured political parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the poll panel would soon hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

