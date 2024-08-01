ACB arrests Patwari for accepting bribe of Rs 5000 in Anantnag

Srinagar: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said to have trapped and arrested Patwari Halqa Fatehpora, District Anantnag for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 for issuing revenue records.

As per a statement ,J&K Anti Corrupting Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that Mohammad Ayoub Hajam, Patwari, Halqa Fatehpora is demanding Rs 9000 as bribe for issuing certified copy of online mutation in respect of land which the wife of complainant had purchased in the month of February this year. However after negotiation the amount was settled as Rs 5000.

“The complainant chose not to pay bribe and instead approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused Patwari as provided under law,” the statement reads.

On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted which confirms the demand by the said Patwari and accordingly a case under FIR number 04/2024 under section 7 of P/C Act 1988 was registered in PS ACB Anantnag and investigation was taken up.

“During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught Patwari namely Mohammad Ayoub Hajam S/o Mohammad Ramzan R/o Vessu, District Anantnag red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5000 from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe amount was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team,” the statement reads, adding that further investigation of the instant case is going on—

