2615 Cases Registered Under UAPA, 947 in J&K Alone: MHA

New Delhi: As many as 2615 cases were lodged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act from 2020 to 2022 in India, Minister of State for Home Affairs said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
796 cases were registered in 2020, 814 in 2021 and 1,005 in 2022, he said in a written reply to a question.
He said National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles the data on crime and publishes the same in its annual publication ‘Crime in India’. The latest published report is of the year 2022, he said.
He said highest number of cases was registered in Jammu and Kashmir with 287 lodged in 2020, 289 in 2021 and 371 in 2022. In all three years, the cases under UAPA in Jammu Kashmir cumulatively come to 947 which come to over 36 percent of the total cases registered across the India.
