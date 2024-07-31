Govt Confers Proprietary Rights Upon WP Displaced Persons Of 1965

Srinagar: The Administrative Council which met here under chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a significant decision ended discrimination with the West Pakistan Displaced Persons by granting proprietary rights on State land in favour of such families.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor were present in the meeting.

This shall significantly empower thousands of families across Jammu region. It is pertinent to mention that post re-organization of year 2019, Domicile rights have been conferred by Government of India to the West Pakistan Displaced Persons.

The decision fulfills demands of all connected families, which have been requesting for ownership rights since past so many decades. Vesting of proprietary right to West Pakistan Displaced Persons on State land would bring them at par with the Displaced Persons of POJK and their long pending demand will also be fulfilled.

The Administrative Council also approved conferment of proprietary rights upon Displaced Persons of 1965 in respect of state land. The Government has always remained committed to provide benefits to the Displaced Persons of 1965 as has been granted to Displaced Persons of 1947 and 1971.

Revenue Department shall ensure that proper safeguards are built in the operational guidelines to prevent any misuse particularly unauthorized encroachments on the state land.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print