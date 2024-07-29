Mysterious Blast leaves four dead in Sopore

Sopore: Four persons died after a mysterious blast took place in north Kashmir’s Sopore afternoon on Monday officals said.

Officials said that a mysterious blast took place at Shair Colony sopore in which four persons recieved critical injuries and were subsequently shifted to near by hospital where doctors declared three of them brought dead. Another person who was critically injured has been referred to SKIMS Soura, however on way to hospital he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified by the officals as Nazir Ahmad Nadroo a resident of Sheir Colony, Azam Ashraf mir a resident of Shair Colony, Adil Rashid Bhat and Abdul Rashid Bhat.

Meanwhile police has registered a case in this regard and investigations have been takenup.(GNS)

