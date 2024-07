NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging a Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said the high court’s June 28 order was “very well reasoned”.

“We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order,” the bench said.

