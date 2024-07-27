First get representatives from both sides to sit together: Mehbooba to Shah on bringing back PoK

SRINAGAR: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said Home Minister Amit Shah should make efforts to form a joint committee of people’s representatives from both sides of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the issues the region faces “till the time you bring that part back”.

Speaking at the 25th Foundation Day function of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), she said, “Amit Shah says he will bring back that Kashmir (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) even as you tell us Muslims to go to Pakistan.”

“But I have a request for you. Till the time you bring that part back, form a committee of the representatives of this Kashmir and that Kashmir, and bring us together. We will sit together twice a year and discuss the issues we face,” the PDP president added.

