Srinagar: A woman died after being hit by a dumper in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

An official said that the dumper hit the woman near Galandar area of Pampore, leaving her critically injured.

He said that woman, identified as Sameera wife of Bilal Ahmad Dar of Lelhara, was shifted to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident—(KNO)

