Cong gave OBC quota to Muslims in Karnataka, BJP won’t allow it in Haryana: Amit Shah

MAHENDRAGARH (HARYANA): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress of being anti-backward classes and said if the party comes to power in Haryana, it will snatch the reservation for them and give it to Muslims.

Addressing a ‘Backward Classes Samman Sammelan’ here, Shah referred to the Kaka Kalekar Commission formed in the 1950s to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and said the Congress did not implement its recommendations for years.

“In 1980, (the then prime minister) Indira Gandhi put the Mandal Commission in cold storage. In 1990, when it was accepted, Rajiv Gandhi gave a two-and-a-half-hour speech and opposed OBC reservation,” the Union minister said.

