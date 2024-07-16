Authorities issue Traffic Advisory for Youm-i-Ashoora in Srinagar areas

Srinagar,: In wake of the Youm-i-Ashoora on 10th Muharram, the Traffic Police Department has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory to ensure smooth movement across affected areas during the main Zuljinah procession from Bota Kadal to Imam Bargah Zadibal.

According to an order,the procession, scheduled for 17th July 2024, will impact traffic in Zadibal and adjacent localities.

To facilitate the general public and motorists, the following traffic diversions have been implemented:

Traffic Diversions: Traffic moving towards Zadibal will be diverted at Firdous Cinema-Mill Stop, Lal Bazar, Bota Kadal & Chattipadshahi. Motorists traveling between Soura and Lal Chowk are advised to use Dr. Ali Jan Road.

It further reads, for those traveling between Zakoora and Lal Chowk, Foreshore Road is recommended. Vehicles from Gojwara towards Zadibal will be redirected at Firdous Cinema towards Dr. Ali Jan Road via Sazgaripora. Traffic from Lal Chowk heading towards Badamwari via Rainawari will be diverted at Chattipadshahi towards Kathidarwaza. Residents of Lal Bazar area are encouraged to use Kanitar-Hazratbal-Foreshore Road.

The advisory further reads, the general public is urged to avoid unnecessary travel to areas where Youm-i-Ashoora processions are underway to minimize inconvenience. Medical emergencies will be facilitated through the shortest routes. For any assistance or information regarding traffic diversions, citizens are advised to contact the Traffic Police Control Room at No. 103.

