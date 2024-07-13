10-day summer break in colleges

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department Friday announced summer vacation for all Government Degree College of Kashmir and winter zone areas of Jammu division from July 15.
Principal Secretary Higher Education Department, Alok Kumar in an order said that the vacations shall be observed from July 15 to 24.
“All the Government Degree Colleges falling in the Kashmir division and Winter zone of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation with efect from July-15-2024 to 24th July,” it reads.
