Polling ends for Maharashtra council elections; all 274 MLAs cast their votes

MUMBAI: Amid threat of cross-voting, polling for the biennial elections to 11 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council concluded at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex on Friday afternoon.

Voting was held between 9 am and 4 pm, officials said. The votes will be taken up for counting after 5 pm and the results are expected in the evening, they said.

There are 12 candidates in the fray for the 11 seats in the upper house of the state legislature where the 274 current members of the legislative assembly form the electoral college.

