Imran Khan’s party eligible for reserved seats in Parliament, provincial assemblies: Pak SC

ISLAMABAD: In a major legal victory for Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, the Supreme Court on Friday ruled that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is eligible for the allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities in Parliament and in the provincial assemblies.

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) had filed a plea challenging the Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision upholding the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) move to deny its share in reserved seats in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

A 13-member full bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case and the ruling in the keenly awaited judgment is viewed as a major setback to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print