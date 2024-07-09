Russian President Putin praises PM Modi during ‘private engagement’ at his official residence

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday night welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo for a “private engagement” during which he praised the visiting Indian leader for the work he has done for the country’s progress.

“I would like to congratulate you on your reelection as prime minister. I think this is not an accident, but the result of your work over many years,” Putin told Modi as they held an informal meeting in a residence outside Moscow.

“You have your own ideas. You are a very energetic person, able to achieve results in the interests of India and the Indian people,” Putin said. “The result is obvious.”

