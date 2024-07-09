Out to fetch water, 4 of family die as vehicle falls in gorge in Handwara village

Handwara: Four of a family lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Rajwar village of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district late last evening, officials said on Tuesday.

An official said that the incident occurred when the family members were travelling in a vehicle to fetch water from a nearby source and it fell into a deep gorge.

Soon after a rescue operation was launched and they were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Rasool Bhat, Tahir Ahmad Bhat, Rifat Aara, and Shabnam Aara.

Meanwhile, locals told KNO that the area is facing water crisis since long and the deceased were out to fetch water for themselves.

“Had there been water facility, the incident would not have happened”, they said, adding that despite repeated pleas, the authorities concerned don’t pay any heed.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident—

