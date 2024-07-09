Major reform in Health and Medical Education Dept, 20 days casual leave, Female SRs/PGs allowed 6 months Maternity Leave

SRINAGAR: In a progressive move aimed at enhancing the well being as well as work-life balance of Senior Residents (SRs)/ Tutors and Postgraduate (PG) students, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department has ordered one-day weekly-off and 20 days of Casual leaves, including five academic leaves per year for all Senior Residents/ Tutors and Postgraduate Students executing their assignments in Government Medical Colleges of J&K.

This significant step has been taken in compliance to National Medical Commission (NMC) and National Board of Education (NBE) norms.

As per the order, for Senior Residents/Tutors:, there shall be weekly one-day off (subject to exigencies of work). “In addition, a Senior Resident/ Tutor shall be eligible for Twenty (20) days’ Casual Leave. Five (05) days’ Academic Leave per year shall be admissible subject to the relevance of the programme to the course” the order reads. It adds that Female Senior Residents/Tutors shall be allowed Maternity Leave, MTP/Abortion Leave as per existing Government rules and regulations besides male Senior Residents/Tutors shall be allowed Paternity Leave as per existing Government rules and regulations. It further adds that the tenure/course will be extended by the same number of days for which Maternity/Paternity Leave has been availed.

Similarly, the order reads that for Post-graduate students in Medical Education, there shall be weekly one-day off (subject to exigencies of work), adding that PG Students shall be eligible for twenty (20) days Casual Leaves and Five (05) days’ Academic Leaves per year subject to the relevance of the programme to the course. It adds that Female Post-graduate students shall be allowed Maternity Leave, MTP/Abortion Leave as per existing Government rules and regulations while as Male Post-graduate students shall be allowed Paternity Leave as per existing Government rules and regulations. It however reads that this shall be subject to the minimum attendance requirement during the course as per NMC norms. It adds that the period of training shall be extended by same number of days for which Maternity/Paternity Leave and total excess Casual Leave, over and above minimum attendance requirement, are availed during the training/course.

Likewise the order reads that DNB PG student shall be eligible to avail a maximum of twenty (20) days’ Casual Leave in a year excluding regular duty off Gazetted holidays as per Hospital/Institute calendar/policy. It reads that Female DNB PG students shall be allowed Maternity Leave, MTP/Abortion Leave as per the Government rules and regulations, which are applicable to DNB Training Institute while as a Male DNB PG students shall be allowed Paternity Leave as per the Government rules and regulations, applicable to DNB Training Institute.

“Further, any changes in the guidelines/norms of NMC and NBE for leaves to Senior Residents/Tutors & PG Students of Government Medical Colleges and DNB PG Students shall apply ipso-facto”, the order also reads.

Speaking on the development, Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said that Maternity Leaves and Casual Leaves for SR’s and PG’s is aimed at a women friendly work ecosystem in the health and medical Education department. He added that after consultations with stakeholders in the Medical Education, and realizing the genuineness of their demands, we have decided to permit these leaves, in consonance with the norms of the regulatory bodies.

Highlighting on the broader intent behind this significant step, Dr. Abid said that being one of the toughest courses in the world with vast syllabus coupled with relentless schedules imposed on PG Students, these leaves entitlements were long due. “MD/MS courses being very demanding, the new leave rules will make the situation better and reduce the toll on physical and mental health of PG Students who along with Senior Residents are critical for quality patient-care in our Medical Colleges”, he said.

As part of major reformative agenda of the Health & Medical Education Department other measures are also on the anvil.

Pertinently, the Health & Medical Education in a slew of measures in the recent past has introduced several policy initiatives. These initiatives include restructuring of faculty structure on old GMCs and amendment in Medical Education Recruitment Rules as per NMC norms, uniform policy guidelines for selection of Senior Residents/ Tutors.

A spokesperson of H&ME Department revealed that the Department while recognizing the criticality of SRs and PGs for quality patient-care in GMCs, is in the process of setting up a robust grievances redressal mechanism and stringent anti-ragging measures to ensure congenial environment to enable them perform their assignments more efficiently.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print