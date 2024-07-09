Authorities conduct market checking in Hajin.

HAJIN: Authorities on Tuesday inspected the market in Hajin town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district to uphold quality standards and regulate prices.

Naib Tehsildar Hajin, Hajin Sheikh Juveiriya accompanied by officers from various departments including the police , Municipal Committee officials, Animal Husbandry Department and representatives from Food Supply, Revenue, Food Safety and the Metrology Department, led the market checking in Hajin.

During the drive, the teams inspected various establishments, including vegetable and fruit sellers, meat and chicken shops, grocery stores, bakeries, and other vendors.

Fine was also realized from the erring shopkeepers during the drive.

