Political start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir: A growing trend with limited impact

SRINAGAR: In a growing trend over the past decade, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a proliferation of “political start-ups” in the Valley but these outfits have failed to make a significant impact during elections, politicians and analysts said on Sunday.

The decades-long unrest in Kashmir has witnessed the rise of several political parties and fronts, including the Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front, Bharat Jodo Party, JK Peoples Movement, Jammu and Kashmir All Alliance Democratic Party, Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party, Jammu and Kashmir Peace Party and the Awami Awaaz Party.

Many of these have either refrained from contesting elections or have faced defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

