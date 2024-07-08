6 militants, para commando among 2 soldiers killed in Kulgam

This Is Big Milestone In Efforts Towards Strengthening Security Environment: DGP

Srinagar: Six militants and two soldiers were killed in twin encounters in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

“The bodies of two militants were recovered from the Modergam encounter site while four bodies were recovered from the Chinnigam site on Sunday,” they said.

The twin encounters in the two villages of Kulgam district began on Saturday.

Two army soldiers, including an elite para commando, were killed during gunfight with the militants, the officials said.

Speaking about the operations, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain said the neutralisation of such a big number of terrorists was a major achievement.

“Undoubtedly, this is a big milestone in the efforts towards strengthening the security environment. These successes are very meaningful both substantively as well as in terms of messaging,” he said.

The success of the operations is an indication that the fight for elimination of terror in Jammu and Kashmir will reach its end, Swain said.

“This is an indication that the security architecture and involvement of people is leading to the flow of human intelligence and this fight (against terror) will be taken to its logical conclusion,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes to the two soldiers killed in Kulgam district.

“Chinar Corps Commander, Chief Secretary of J-K, DGP J-K, and other dignitaries and all ranks paid homage to Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kulgam on 06 Jul 2024,” Indian Army Chinar Corps posted on X on Sunday.

“Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of both brave hearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being,” it stated.

