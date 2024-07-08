Looking forward to review all aspects of India-Russia ties with President Putin: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: As he travels to Moscow on a high-profile visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he is looking forward to reviewing all aspects of India-Russia ties with President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues.

Modi and Putin are set to explore ways to further expand bilateral relations in diverse areas at the 22nd India-Russia annual summit on Tuesday.

After concluding his engagements in Russia, Modi will leave for Austria in the first visit by an Indian prime minister to that country in over 40 years.

