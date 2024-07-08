Indians in Russia to seek PM Modi’s support to build Hindu temple, more flights to India

MOSCOW: The Indian community in Russia are eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow and will be seeking his support to build a Hindu temple in the country, a new Indian school building and the availability of more direct flights to India.

Prime Minister Modi will be in Moscow from July 8 to 9 at the invitation of President Putin for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit to be held on Tuesday.

Indian diaspora members in Russia expressed excitement over PM Modi’s visit to Russia while talking to PTI Videos here.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print