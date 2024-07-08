Indians in Russia to seek PM Modi’s support to build Hindu temple, more flights to India

MOSCOW: The Indian community in Russia are eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow and will be seeking his support to build a Hindu temple in the country, a new Indian school building and the availability of more direct flights to India.
Prime Minister Modi will be in Moscow from July 8 to 9 at the invitation of President Putin for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit to be held on Tuesday.
Indian diaspora members in Russia expressed excitement over PM Modi’s visit to Russia while talking to PTI Videos here.