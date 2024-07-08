Fish Found Dead In Srinagar

Srinagar: Thousands of fish have been found dead in a local stream Tsoont Koel near Barbar Shah area of Srinagar with officials citing lack of oxygen ans pollution as the reason.
An official said that the primary cause is the depletion of oxygen in the water bodies. “This is a common occurrence during the summer months,” an official from the fisheries department said.
He said that the high temperatures and humidity lead to reduced oxygen levels in the water, which is fatal for the fish.
“Pollution also plays a significant role in exacerbating the situation. Waste disposal and contaminants from surrounding areas further degrade water quality, intensifying the depletion of oxygen,” he added.
Meanwhile, local residents have expressed anguish over the incident and stated that it will impact the livelihood of those dependent on fishing.
“This is not just about the death of fish, it’s about the entire ecological balance and our means of sustenance being threatened,” said a local resident.