SP slams UP govt for arresting ‘innocents’

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the way actions were being taken against innocent people and demanded a judicial probe on the way arrests were being made in the Hathras stampede incident.

He said that these arrests are a conspiracy in themselves and there should be an immediate judicial inquiry into how these arrests were made.

SP President while reacting on the social site on Saturday said ,” If these things happens, it would mean that no one learned any lesson from the administrative failure in such an event and such accidents will continue to be repeated in the future.”

He said,” The government and administration, with some special intention, are unnecessarily arresting people who were away from the original venue and are preparing to hold them guilty after their arrest. These arrests are a conspiracy in themselves. There should be an immediate judicial inquiry into these arrests, so that the game of the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh can be brought before the public”.

Akhilesh Yadav said,” If the BJP government says that it had nothing to do with such an event, then the BJP government has no right to remain in power. Most of the poor people who came to this program were unhappy, exploited, suffering, deprived and oppressed. On this basis, it also means that the BJP government has nothing to do with such people whereas, first of all, the government’s attention should go towards such people.”

Meanwhile a media report said that the main accused Madhukar, who was taken in custody from Delhi last night, was brought to Hathras this morning.

Police said an ADG rank police officer was interrogating Madhukar. Police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh on Madhukar.

On the other hand, in a video statement on the Hathras stampede incident, Surajpal alias ‘Bhole Baba’ said, “We are deeply distressed after the incident of July 2. May God give them the strength to emerge from this sad time. We are confident that those who were behind this incident will not be spared. I consulted my lawyer A.P. Singh, has requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives. We have full trust in the government and state police.”

Agencies

