Mayawati seeks action action Bhole Baba

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has asked the people not to get misled by the superstition and hypocrisy of many so called Babas and demanded action against Bhole Baba.

Mayawati has also condemned the murder of party’s Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong and has announced to go to Chennai tomorrow to meet his family members.

She was reacting on the recent stampede in Hahtras during the satsang of Bhole Baba by posting tweets on X social media on Saturday.

She advised not to increase suffering and pain by getting misled by the superstition and hypocrisy of many other babas like Bhole Baba.

Mayawati has described the death of 121 people in the stampede as extremely worrying and has also appealed for strict action against Baba Bhole and other culprits.

She wrote “In order to get rid of the poverty and other miseries of the poor, dalits and oppressed people etc. in the country, people have to get rid of these Baba”s ”

BSP President further wrote that, ” rather they will have to change their destiny by taking power in their own hands by following the path shown by Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and they will have to join their own party BSP, only then these people can avoid incidents like Hathras.”

Mayawati wrote that strict action should be taken against Baba Bhole and others who are guilty in the Hathras incident. It is necessary to take action against other such babas also. In this matter, the government should not be complacent in its political interests so that people do not have to lose their lives in the future.

