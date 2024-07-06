Muharram Crescent Not Sighted, New Islamic Year 1446 A.H To Start From Monday in J&K: Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Farooqi

Srinagar,:The crescent for the Muharram, which marks the first month of Islamic year, has not been sighted anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir, said Grand Mufti Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Farooqi here on Saturday.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said that no testimony was made available to his office till late evening, from anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir. “After a consensus with the scholars, it is being announced that the Holy Muharram for the Islamic year 1446 A.H is to start from Monday (July 15, 2024),” he said.

“The Ashura, Muharram 10, will be observed on July 17 (Tuesday),” he said.

The Grand Mufti extended his felicitations to the whole Muslim Ummah on the occasion and has prayed for sustainable peace, prosperity across the world.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print