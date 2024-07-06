Kulgam Gunfight: Army Soldier Injured, Operation On

Srinagar: An army soldier has been injured in an ongoing gunfight in Mudergham area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

A top police officer confirmed about the injury of an army soldier during initial exchange of fire.

He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where is condition is said to be stable, he said.

Till this report was being filed the operation in the area was underway.

Earlier, a gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in the area.

More details will follow.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print