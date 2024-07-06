Encounter breaks out in Kulgam village

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Modergam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 9 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.

As per the sources two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area—

*Further details are awaited*

