SSP Reviews Security

Jammu: SSP Vinod Kumar visited the areas along the International Border (IB) to review the border security grid and said that the Border Police Posts (BPPs) will be strenghthed further in the coming days in Jammu district, police said on Thursday.

Police have deployed over 560 newly trained jawans in various border villages across the Jammu region to bolster the anti-infiltration and anti-terrorism grid, they said.

The Border Police Posts serve as the third line of defence, complementing the primary and secondary roles of BSF and Army, respectively.

“To enhance the border grid and augment the existing infrastructure in the border zones of Jammu district, the Senior Superintendent of Police toured the border belts of RS Pura and Arnia sectors,” a police officer stated.

The visit was aimed at gaining firsthand knowledge of the current facilities and logistics, with a view to upgrading them comprehensively to strengthen the border grid of Jammu district, the officer said.

During the visit to Border Police Posts in Allah, Agra Chak, Arnia, and RS Pura, the SSP emphasised the need to upgrade infrastructure and assessed their current capabilities.

“This initiative covers the entire Jammu district, with particular emphasis on the border areas,” the officer added.

Kumar also expressed satisfaction with the operational readiness of the border police posts and urged officers and officials to continue working with dedication and commitment to their duties. He also assured that the BPPs would be strengthened further.

“Currently, the posts are being reinforced with support from village defence groups in addition to regular manpower,” the officer noted. (Agencies)

