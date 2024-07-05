Fake text on power disconnection: KPDCL

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), today urged the consumers to ignore fake text and whatsapp messages being circulated by scamsters regarding disconnection of their electricity supply purportedly with the logo of the Ministry of Power, KPDCL, or J&K PDD.
In a statement issued here today, a KPDCL spokesperson once again reiterated that the disconnection of electricity supply falls within the domain of DISCOMs for which no such messages are generated or forwarded by the KPDCL.
The spokesman added that the warning for snapping of connection for non-payment of bills is reflected in the paper bills for post-paid consumers. However, he added that pre-paid consumers can check their balance online through Bill Sahuliyat platform or Smart BS app to avoid remote disconnection.
The KPDCL spokesman further advised the consumers to report receipt of such fake messages to the Cyber Crime wing of J&K Police.
SRINAGAR: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), today urged the consumers to ignore fake text and whatsapp messages being circulated by scamsters regarding disconnection of their electricity supply purportedly with the logo of the Ministry of Power, KPDCL, or J&K PDD.