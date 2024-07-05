Speedy oil tanker falls into Jhelum in Sumbal

Srinagar:- A speedy oil tanker has fallen into the river Jehlum in Wangipora, Sumbal in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday morning.

An official told that during intervening night one unknown oil tanker on way from srinagar towards sumbal skidded off the road near wangipora checkpost and fell into river jhelum along with the driver.

He said that the searches have been launched to fish out the driver/tanker.

Rescue operation is currently underway by SDRF and locals.

Further details awaited

