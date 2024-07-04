Intense Heatwave Batters Kashmir As Temp Records Tumble

Kokernag Endures Hottest July Day Ever, Srinagar In 25 Years

Srinagar: Heatwave continues to batter Kashmir valley, creating new temperature records as Kokernag witnessed hottest July day ever while mercury soared to 25-year-old high for Srinagar on Wednesday.

Director Meteorological Department (MeT) here Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad told GNS that Kokernag recorded 33.3°C which was the highest ever recorded during the month of July for the south Kashmir area. Today’s maximum temperature in Kokernag, he said, surpassed the previous highest of 33.0°C recorded on 8 July 1993.

He said Srinagar recorded a maximum of 35.6°C and it was the highest since 9th July 1999 for the summer capital when mercury scorched to 37°C. Srinagar has recorded its highest ever July day on 15th day in 1973 when mercury touched 39.5°C.

Meanwhile, he said, Qazigund recorded second highest ever July day, recording maximum of 34.4°C, few notches below highest ever recorded for the south Kashmir district on 11yh July 1988 when mercury reached 34.5°C. At 25.7, he said, Gulmarg also recorded warmest July day in al teast a decade. Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 30.2°C, Kupwara 34.5°C and Jammu 36.6°C, he said.

The weather department in a statement issued here said that there was possibility of intermittent spell of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places with isolated heavy rain over Jammu Division on July 4. Kashmir Valley may receive showers towards late afternoon, MeT said.

On July 5-6, he said, there is possibility of intermittent moderate rainfall at most places of J&K with heavy showers at a few places.

On July 7, the MeT said, intermittent spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower was expected at many places with isolated heavy Rain over Jammu Division.

On July 8-10, the weather department said hot and humid weather is expected with possibility of spell of rain/thundershower at scattered places of Jammu Division towards late night , early morning. “Spell of rain/thundershower are expected at a few places of Kashmir Division,” it said.

“Flash floods, landslides/mudslides & shooting stones are expected at few vulnerable places during 4th-6th July,” it said, adding, “There is possibility of waterlogging in low lying areas”. (GNS)

