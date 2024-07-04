Cop dies in Srinagar road accident

Srinagar:- A cop lost his life in a road accident in 90 feet Soura area of Central Kashmir Srinagar district on Thursday.

An official told news agency Kashmir Scroll that an accident took place at 90 feet Srinagar in between Scooty rider and a Truck resulting in on spot death of scooty rider.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Amin Bhat son of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat resident of Repora Lar Ganderbal, SgCt in J&K Police presently posted in DPL Srinagar.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started investigation

