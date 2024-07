Achabal: A motorcyclist lost his life on Tuesday morning after colliding with a boundary wall at Jogigund area of Achabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, an official said.

An official said that the motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle bearing registration number JK03J-6064 and hit the boundary wall.

“He died on the spot”, the official said.

The deceased has been identified as Rayees-Ul-Islam Ganie, son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie, a resident of Tailwani Achabal—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print