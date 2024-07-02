Amarnath yatra crosses 50k mark in 3 days, fresh batch of 6500 pilgrims left from Jammu

Jammu: Over 50,000 pilgrims from different parts of the country paid obeisance at holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji in first three days of the pilgrimage, which started from twin tracks of Baltal and Nunwan- Pahalgam on June 29.

Officials said that 23,437 pilgrims paid obeisance at holy cave by till evening.

With this, the total number of pilgrims visiting the 3888 metre high cave shrine in deep Himalayas during the last three days since the yatra started on June 29 has reached 51,981.

Meanwhile, a fresh batch of 6537 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu to perform the pilgrimage of Barfani Baba.

The pilgrims left the base camp in a cavalcade of 261 early this morning. These included 5091 Men, 1102 Women, 19 Children, 301 Sadhus & 24 Sadhvies. Of these 2106 pilgrims left for Baltal at 3:05 AM and 4431 pilgrims for Pahalgam base camp at 3:50 AM. All these pilgrims have reached their respective base camps by this evening from where they will leave towards the holy cave early tomorrow morning under tight security measures.

Over 125 free Langars have been established by philanthropist organizations at base camps and in the yatra area up to holy cave to serve the pilgrims.

“As many as 51,981 pilgrims have visited the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji to have darshan of the naturally formed ice lingam since the commencement of the pilgrimage. Stringent security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the Yatra,” an official said.

Thousands of security personnel from the police, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and other paramilitary forces have been deployed along the route. Aerial surveillance is also being carried out.

The 52-day long Amarnath Ji Yatra will conclude on 19th August this year on the auspicious occasion of Shravan Poornima which also coincides with the festival of Raksha Bhandan—

