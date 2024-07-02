IGP Reviews implementation of New Laws

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, V.K Birdi-IPS on Monday visited police station Kothibagh & other police stations of the district Srinagar & took a comprehensive review of the working of the stations with regard to implementation of new criminal laws (BNS) and the Evidence Act.
The police said that during his visit, IGP V.K Birdi interacted with the officers and staff of these stations and emphasized on maintaining high standards in law enforcement to uphold the public safety and security.
The status of integration of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and other digital applications was also examined by V.K Bridi during the inspection. He expressed satisfaction with the dedication and commitment displayed by the police personnel towards their duties. He reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to uphold the rule of law and ensure justice for all the citizens.
It is worthwhile to mention here that, FIR No. 143/2024, was registered under Section 125(a) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 at Police Station Bijbehara, Anantnag being the first FIR registered in Kashmir Zone, reads the statement.
