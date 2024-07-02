FIRs Registered In Several Districts

Srinagar: As three new criminal laws come into effect across the country, Jammu and Kashmir police registered cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in several districts of valley.

The first FIR under the BNS was registered at Police Station Bijbehara, Anantnag in south Kashmir.

Police said the case, documented as FIR No. 143/2024, has been registered under Section 125(a) and 281 of the BNS 2023.

“This sets a vital precedent for the implementation of the new criminal law framework and underscores the swift and decisive action taken by the Anantnag Police to uphold the law and ensure justice for all,” a police statement said.

In the Baramulla district of north Kashmir, police registered the first FIR under BNS against illegal mining.

Baramulla Police registered the FIR at Police Station Kreeri, marking a significant milestone in the Kashmir Zone.

The FIR No. 93/2024, filed under Sections 303(2) and 329(3) of the BNS 2023, demonstrates the police’s commitment to combating illegal mining and upholding the law, police said.

In Kulgam district of south Kashmir, J&K Police registered a case at Police station Yaripora.

Police said , a written complaint was received at Police Station Yaripora through Rifat Ara stating therein that one person Mohd Umer, and others attacked her and beaten her ruthlessly resulting in injuries to her.

“Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR No 47/2024 U/S 74, 115(2) BNS stands registered at the Police Station and an investigation has been taken up,” Police said.

From now on, all FIRs will be filed under the provisions of BNS. However, cases registered before July 1 will continue to be tried under IPC (Indian Penal Code), CRPC (Criminal Procedure Code), and Indian Evidence Act until their Final disposal.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print