Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla Police Stations in Kashmir Division Register FIRs Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Srinagar: Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla police stations are among the stations having registered cases under newly-adopted criminal law provisions, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to an official, an FIR, bearing number 22/2024, was registered at the Chanapora police station, falling under jurisdiction of Sadder subdivision here.

“The case has been registered under sections 135-1(b) and 303(2) BNS of the new law, marking a notable milestone in the region’s legal enforcement framework,” the official told GNS.

Similarly, a case under FIR number 143/2024, has been registered under Section 125(a) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 at Police Station Bijbehara in Anantnag.

Baramulla Police on the other hand registered a case at Police Station Kreeri under new criminal provisions.

As learnt, an FIR number 93/2024 was filed under sections 303(2) and 329(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, against accused involved in illegal mining activities. (

