Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Mahotsav: Women’s Cricket Match Organised at Hajin

Hajin: In celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Mahotsav, the Indian Army, in collaboration with Aseem Foundation, Pune, organised a women’s friendly cricket match at Hajin on Monday.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic response from Hajin and surrounding areas.

The match was held between Aseem Eleven and Majestic Sports Club Bandipora at AGS Hajin. In an intense game, Aseem XI batted first, setting a target of 178 runs, and eventually won by 118 runs.

The strong support from the spectators highlighted the region’s rich culture and the encouragement of women’s sports in Kashmir.

This initiative sent a powerful message of women empowerment, showcasing the talent and skill of women cricketers in Jammu and Kashmir. Both players and locals appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army and Aseem Foundation, Pune, and expressed a desire for more such tournaments in the future.

They believe such events would motivate local players and help them compete at the national level.

The event was graced by chief guest Principal GDC Sumbal Professor Shabeena Shawl, Principal GDC Hajin Professor Gazala Firdous ,DDC Member Farjeel Ahmad Dar,Chief Spokesperson JKTF Mir Bashsir Ahmad, Organisers, teams, and spectators paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Kargil War.

The event saw participation from Indian Army Officials, government officials, and a large number of youth and locals from nearby areas.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print