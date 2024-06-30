First Batch of Yatris Flagged Off From Baltal

Ganderbal:- Amidst chanting of hymns and slogans, the first batch of devotees was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal and other officials from Domail at the Baltal base camp, on early morning on Saturday marking the commencement of the prestigious Amarnath Yatra 2024.

The flag-off ceremony was held at the Dumil Baltal base camp, where the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Ganderbal wished the pilgrims a safe and successful journey. The officials also reviewed the arrangements made for the pilgrims, including security, medical facilities, and other essential services.

The first batch of pilgrims, comprising total number of devotees 2826 Male 2290, Female 501 and 14 Sadues the devotees, was seen off with traditional Kashmiri hospitality, amidst cheers and applause. The pilgrims, carrying banners and flags, began their journey to the holy cave, situated at an altitude of 12,756 feet, amidst chanting of “Bum Bum Bhole” and “Jai Bhole”.

The Amarnath Yatra, which is expected to attract thousands of devotees over the next few weeks, is being closely monitored by the authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims. The route to the cave has been cleared, and essential facilities like medical camps, food stalls, and sanitation services have been set up along the way.

