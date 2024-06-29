Naib Tehsildar Pahalgam Suspended For Leaving Station Sans Permission Amid Yatra

Srinagar: Authorities have placed under suspension a Naib Tehsildar for leaving the station without permission and “sabotaging” the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra.

“Sh. Ovais Amir, Naib Tehsildar Pahalgam is hereby placed under suspension for leaving the station without permission and sabotaging the ongoing SANJY 2024,” reads an order by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag.

“Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Magistrate Kokernag shall enquire into the matter for noncompliance of the Naib Tehsildar,” the order reads, “adding, “the suspendee shall remain attached with his office during the period of his suspension.”

