Arundhati Roy awarded Pen Pinter Prize for her ‘unflinching’ writing

LONDON: Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy, currently facing the threat of prosecution over historic comments on Kashmir 14 years ago, was on Thursday honoured with the prestigious Pen Pinter Prize 2024 for her “unflinching and unswerving” writings.

The prize, established in 2009 by the charity English PEN, defends freedom of expression and celebrates literature in memory of Nobel-Laureate playwright Harold Pinter.

Roy expressed her delight at being named this year’s winner amid an “incomprehensible turn” the world is taking.

