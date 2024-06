TAROUBA (TRINIDAD): A clinical South Africa qualified for their maiden T20 World Cup final with a resounding nine-wicket win over Afghanistan in the semifinal here.

The Proteas put themselves in pole position to reach the final after they bowled out Afghanistan for a paltry 56. They then raced to the target with 67 balls to spare.

Earlier opting to bat, things went awry for the Afghans as South Africa pacers made optimum use of the substantial seam movement on offer.

