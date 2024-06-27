Much-anticipated Bemina bypass flyover opens for public

Srinagar,: The much-anticipated Bemina bypass flyover has been opened for the public, marking a significant milestone in the region’s infrastructure development.The first vehicle passed through the newly constructed flyover, providing immediate relief to commuters in Srinagar.Confirming the development, executive engineer of the bypass division of Roads and Buildings department, Ashaq Ahmad said that first vehicle passed through the flyover, as it is open for public now.Earlier, KNO had reported that the bypass to will be thrown open by June end this year. “The completion of this project is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the area,” Ashaq said—
